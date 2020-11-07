John Voorneveld
Gainesville - John T. Voorneveld, 65, of Gainesville, FL, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on November 5, 2020. John was born on October 6, 1955, in Syosset, Long Island, New York, to Albert H. and Margaret Rita Burke Voorneveld Sr.
Over his lifetime John fought and overcame many serious medical issues and still lived a full and vibrant life when he was not expected too. Growing up, he was a garage band drummer and lifetime New York Mets and New York Rangers fan who enjoyed going to Mets games and playing softball. He was known by his many friends to be a kind and caring man.
He received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Long Island University and moved to Gainesville in 1987 to work as a social worker with Florida Health and Family Services. He was employed as a security officer at UF Health Shands Hospital for over 20 years and retired several years ago. A member of the Holy Faith and Queen of Peace Catholic Churches and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
John is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Marie "Katie" Voorneveld, a senior at Florida State University, who he loved more than life; brothers, Albert "Skip" Voorneveld Jr. (Paula), Richard "Chip" Voorneveld; as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Ann Dougheny Voorneveld.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 10900 SW 24th Ave. with Fr. Alberto Esposito as celebrant. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at WILLIAMS-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME WEST AREA, 823 NW 143rd St. Newberry, FL.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to UF Health Heart and Vascular Hospital, 1505 SW Archer Rd Gainesville FL 32608 or Queen of Peace Catholic Academy, 10900 SW 24th Ave. Gainesville, FL. 32607. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com
