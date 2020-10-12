John W. Neely

Gainesville - John W. Neely of Gainesville Florida died on October 10, 2020 at 88 years of age. He was born in Houston, Texas on July 12, 1932. His parents were W. M. and Lucile B. Neely.

John grew up in Houston and Denton, Texas. After receiving a Bachelor's of Business Administration degree from the University of North Texas he volunteered for the draft and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon completion of his military service he returned to North Texas and received a MBA degree. John worked over four years for Mene Grande Oil Company (Gulf Oil) in Venezuela. He worked in the production department in Cabimas on the shores of Lake Maracaibo, the accounting department in Maracaibo, and as a field auditor in Eastern Venezuela in San Tome. He returned to the U.S. in 1961 and

worked for Texaco in the accounting department in Houston, Texas and the financial reporting office in New York City. John and his first wife Carole had enough of cold weather and big city life and moved to Florida in January, 1966. He joined the staff of the Union at the University of Florida as Business Manager and was actively involved in the opening of the new Reitz Union. After 31 years of service to the University he retired as Associate Director of the Reitz Union on July 1, 1997. He is survived by his wife Briceida Amparo Neely; two sons, John M. Neely of North Sandwich, NH and David R. Neely of Washington, D.C.; his sister Cile Pfahler of Atlanta, GA; two sisters in law, Xiomara Ames of Cucata, Colombia and Marianne Berryman of Canadensis, PA; one stepdaughter, Caline Rincon of Calgary, Canada; one stepson, Jairo Rincon of Caracas, Venezuela; and his first wife Carole Runnells Neely, of New Hampshire. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his second wife Elsa Drake. In accordance with John's wishes he will be cremated and no memorial service will be held, as his cremains will be cast among the armadillos.



