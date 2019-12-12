|
SMITH, JOHN WALTER
John Walter Smith, 77, of Hawthorne, Florida, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus at home on December 8, 2019. Born January 8, 1942, to parents Rufus Talmadge Smith and Edythe Cross Smith in Pahokee, Florida, John grew up in Canal Point, learning to hunt, fish and enjoy life in the muck of a small South Florida community where everyone knew everyone.
After graduating from Pahokee High School in 1960, John earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Florida. America was at the height of the Vietnam War, so John did his patriotic duty and enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was dropped into the middle of the insanity of the 77-day battle of Khe Sahn. As a green beret, John ran missions with a 3-man team behind enemy lines to provide intel regarding position and number of North Vietnamese armies. The horrors he and his comrades witnessed affected them their whole lives. Because of John's bravery, his 'beyond the call of duty' actions, he earned a Silver Star medal for Gallantry in Action; 2 Soldiers medals for Meritorious Conduct; a Bronze Star, a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, an Army Commendation medal, a Good Conduct medal, 4 Vietnam Service Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, 2 Infantry medals, a Parachute badge, a medal for Distinguished Service for Rifle, Automatic Rifle, and Machine Gun, and a Purple Heart for getting blown up. John was a true hero........a man of valor.
John spent most of his civilian life as an explosives engineer. He worked on movie sets, demolition, construction and mining.
He loved riding around his farm, working on projects, and feeling God's presence everywhere. He was a humble man who loved his country, his family, his church, and his Savior.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 26 years, Mary Anne Place Smith, his daughter Jeri Jo Florez and son-in-law Jose´, his grandchildren Priscilla and John; his sister Beth Carey of Clayton, N.C.; nephew and wife Kirk, Liza Ellerbee, and their son Houston; daughter-in-law Janet Garvin and granddaughters Cheyenne, Ashley, and Adria of Gainesville, FL; son Justin Garvin and grandson J.R. Garvin of Springhill. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, fellow courageous men who fought bravely alongside him in Vietnam, and a church family whom he loved.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Snookie, (prior to John's birth) and a step-son, Jeremey Garvin.
The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, December 14, at 11:00 a.m. (viewing from 10:30-11:00 a.m.) at the First United Methodist Church of Hawthorne, Florida. A light luncheon will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
A graveside service will be held at Lone Hill Methodist Church cemetery in Douglas, Georgia on Sunday, December 15, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Hawthorne, 6680 SE 219th Terrace, Hawthorne, Florida 32640. Please visit his memorial page at:
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019