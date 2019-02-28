|
|
WILLIAMS, JOHN WESLEY
Mr. John Wesley Williams, age 81, passed away February 22, 2019 at North Florida Regional Medical Center. He was born in Goldwater, Alabama, and moved to Gainesville at an early age, and attended the Alachua County Training School in Alachua, FL. Mr. Williams was employed at the Copeland Sausage Company in Alachua, FL, and worked later at Griffis Lumber Company as a Foreman until his retirement. He was a member of Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church.
Mr. Williams is survived by his wife; Alice Williams, Alachua, FL, children; Verline Hill (Lloyd), Karen Williams, both of Gainesville, FL, Leola Robinson, Pauline Williams (Robert), Claudine Richardson (Willie), Cindy Williams, Linda Jackson (RB), all of Alachua, FL, John Williams (Ute), Stockbridge, GA, siblings; Nathaniel Williams, Bobby Durr, both of Gainesville, FL, Carrie Mae Pollard (Robert), Sadie Goff, both of Alachua, ,FL, adopted brother; Freddie Lundy, Miami, FL, sister-in-law; Bessie Clark, Alachua, FL, fourteen grandchildren, thirty eight great grandchildren, seven great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. Williams will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, Rev. William Ricardo George, Pastor; burial will follow Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Alachua, FL. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. Williams will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Williams, 15621 N.W. 141st Street, Alachua, FL, at 10:15am to form the Cortege.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019