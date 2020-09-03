1/
JOHN WILSON WALKER
WALKER, JOHN WILSON
John Wilson Walker, age 69, passed away unexpectedly at home on August 26, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Frances Nobles and survived by his aunt - Flossie Slaughter, niece - Tina Drose, great nephew - Jonathon Drose and great niece - Mikayla Drose.
John was born on September 17, 1950 and raised in Cedar Key, Florida where he
attended and graduated high school. He is the son of Joseph Wilson Walker and Victoria Slaughter Walker.
He was presently residing in Havana, Florida with his niece, but he has lived in Starke, Florida and Gainesville, Florida. John retired from the State of Florida where he worked at the University of Florida Data Center. John loved southern gospel music and was an excellent piano player. He enjoyed working with his plants and flowers, and he was especially fond of irises and day
lilies. He also enjoyed a good game of scrabble. He is much loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends who knew him as Johnny.
Services and interment will be graveside at Cedar Key Cemetery (1051 Gulf Boulevard, Cedar Key, Florida) on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11AM. Flowers will be accepted or in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice. Beggs Funeral Home in Tallahassee, Florida is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
