JOHN XAVIER LINNEHAN
LINNEHAN, JOHN XAVIER
Mr. John Xavier Linnehan the husband of Mrs. Martina White Linnehan of Gainesville, Florida passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held TODAY Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00am from the Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Prairie Creek Conservation Cemetery
