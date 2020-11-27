Johnie Franklin Andrews Jr.
Lake Butler - Mr. Johnie Franklin Andrews Jr., age 71, of Lake Butler, FL passed away on November 23, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Lake City, FL. He was born on September 28, 1949 in Lake Butler to Johnie Sr, and Juanita Johns Andrews. Johnie spent his entire life in Union County and is a 1968 graduate of Union County High. After graduation, Johnie enlisted in the United States Army where he served 4 years. While in the Army, he was stationed in Germany and met the love of his life, Ms. Renate "Irma" Reinhardt. The couple married and moved back to Lake Butler and Johnie continued his service to our country by enlisting in the National Guard. After 20 years of service, he retired from the National Guard. Johnie also worked with the State of Florida and eventually retired. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing. Johnie is preceded in death by his father, Johnie Andrews, Sr. and his brother, Bill Andrews.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Irma Andrews of Lake Butler; his daughter, Tracie (Michael) Long of Tallahassee, FL; two grandsons, Clayton and Trenton Skiver; his mother, Juanita Andrews of Lake Butler; his siblings, Richard (Susan) Andrews of Lake Butler, Iva Jean Harrell of Starke, Myrtle Bush, Velma (Benny) Browning, and Larry Andrews all of Lake Butler; numerous extended family also survive.
A Celebration of Johnie's life will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00am at the Archer Funeral Home Chapel. His service will be officiated by Mr. Kevin Kirby. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer Funeral Home, Lake Butler. 386-496-2008. www.archerfuneralhome.com