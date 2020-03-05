|
|
MOORE, SR., JOHNIE
Johnie Moore, Sr., age 71, Retired Educator, Minister, Co-Owner of Ruby's Restaurant, Son of the late Robert & Oreatha Moore and Husband of the late Ruby Lewis Moore, was prepared to receive his mansion, robe and crown on Saturday, February 29, 2020, during a brief stay at Haven Hospice/E.T. York Care Center (of Gainesville) surrounded by his children.
Born in Gainesville, FL on March 25, 1948, Mr. Moore was one of six siblings from a loving union. Mr. Moore was added to the body of Christ when he was 13 attending the Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, where he remained until joining the SE Tenth Avenue Church of Christ.
Educated in the Alachua County Public School System, Mr. Moore attended and graduate from A Quinn Jones Elementary School and Lincoln High School (with the Class of 1966). He continued his pursuit of higher education throughout his life and received his Bachelors Degree in Political Science from Florida A&M University, Masters Degree in Special Education from the University of Florida, and Education Specialist Degree in Educational Administration from Nova Southeastern University.
Mr. Moore worked for several years as the Center Director of the Gainesville Job Corp Center (early 1980s), and later gained notoriety as an exemplary educator for over 20 years with the Alachua County Public School System.
Mr. Moore is survived by his sons - Johnny Moore, Jr. and Michael E. Moore; daughters -
LaTosha R. Wilson, Michelle M. Moore and Melanie E. Acosta (& Antoine); 9 grandchildren;
4 great grandchildren; brother - Robert Moore, Jr. (& Rolean); sisters - Oreatha Walker, Gail
Dowdell, Gwendolyn Ford and Patricia Hartley (& Walter, Sr.); sister in law - Dorothy Osikorobia; And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other family and friends that loved and cherished him.
Mr. Moore will be remembered by those who knew him and loved him as a passionate educator and a lover of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He cherished those he loved and was always ready, willing and able to provide advice, comfort and cooperation in their times of need.
He lived an amazingly fruitful and abundant life. He will be greatly missed.
The Home-Going Celebration will be held 2:30PM Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the SE Tenth Avenue Church of Christ (Gainesville, FL) where Bro. Adrian Harper is the Minister and will be officiating. Mr. Moore's youngest son, Brother Michael Moore, will deliver Words of Comfort. The Burial will follow at the Starke-Nelson Cemetery (Campville, FL). Mr. Moore will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday from 2:00-7:00PM. A Memorial with Moments of Reflections will also be held for Mr. Moore on Friday from 6-7:30PM at the Southeast Tenth Avenue Church of Christ. On Saturday, Mr. Moore will be viewed at the Church 30 minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. Moore's residence, 1943 NE 15th Terrace, Gainesville, FL.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020