Johnnie B. Richardson
RICHARDSON,
JOHNNIE B. REV.
Rev. Johnnie B. Richardson age 82 passed away July 2, 2020 at the E.T. York Haven Hospice Center. Rev. Richardson was the former Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, Hampton, FL, New Jerusalem, Maris Hill, Morriston, FL, Oak Grove Gainesville, FL. He served as President of the 5th Division for Pastors and Deacons Union for thirty years, a member of the Jerusalem Association, and Oak Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Perry Richardson and daughter, Rebecca Richardson.
He is survived by his children, Ellis 'Lonnie' Richardson, Gainesville, FL, Jacquelyn Smith (Abron), Archer, FL, siblings, Rayfield Richardson, Joan Durant (Ralph), Mae V. Carter (Charles), all of Gainesville, FL, sister-in-law, Margaret Jefferson, Jacksonville, FL, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Graveside Services for Rev. Richardson will be held, 11:00am, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Patterson Cemetery, Rev. James Crawford conducting the Services; burial will follow immediately after. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Rev. Richardson will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Sunday graveside from 10:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Sunday Graveside at 10:30am.
We are still under the directive of using face masks and social distancing. Both face mask and hand sanitizer will be provided to you if needed.
A CHESTNUT SERVICE

Published in Gainesville Sun from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chestnut Funeral Home - Gainesville
18 NW 8th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 372-2537
