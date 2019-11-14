|
|
HALL, JOHNNIE
'BUBBA' CLEATHER
JUNE 24, 1958 -
NOVEMBER 7, 2019
Johnnie 'Bubba' Cleather Hall was born to the late Elnora Louise and Johnnie Lee Hall on June 24, 1958 in Gainesville, Florida. After his mother's untimely death, Johnnie went to live with and was raised by his grandparents, the late Jessie and Elmo Blakely of Jonesville, Florida. Johnnie attended public schools in Alachua County, and graduated from Newberry High School in 1976. Johnnie was a remarkable cook and worked as a chef for North Florida Rehabilitation and Specialty Care for the last fifteen years where he fed hundreds of people over the years. His favorite pastime was cooking and grilling at his home for his family and friends. On November 7, 2019, Johnny laid down his chef's hat for the last time as he transitioned peacefully at his home surrounded by family and close friends.
Johnnie leaves to cherish his loving memory his wife, Karen Patterson Hall of Gainesville, FL; children, Usheba Watson of Alachua, FL; Toneitra Hall of Gainesville, FL; Elnora Hall of Alachua, FL; Cletcia O'Hara Hall (Moses) of Waycross, GA; Shemeka Mobley (Jeffery) of Gainesville, FL; Keveyona Mobley (Nicholas) of Gainesville, FL; and Carl Hill of Gainesville, FL; a godson, Jaylon Battles of Gainesville, FL; a goddaughter, Kateria Sanders of Gainesville, FL; one sister, Janice Clark (Marion) of Gainesville, FL; two brothers, Percennie Hall (Felecia), and Alonzo Young (Bernadette), both of Gainesville, FL; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers, and friends.
Celebration of life will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church, 2905 SE 21st Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32641. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 11:00AM to 7:00PM at Signature Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services, LLC, 3401 SE Hawthorne Road, Gainesville, FL 32641.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019