DANIELS, SR.,
JOHNNIE LEE
Johnnie Lee Daniels, Sr., age 69, Son of the late Moses & Clara Gay Daniels, Retired Custodian and Auto Mechanic, left this earthly scene on August 21, 2019 at Haven Hospice/ E.T. York Care Center following a lingering illness.
The Homegoing Service will be held 11:30AM Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Eliam Baptist Church (Melrose, FL) where Arthur E. Johnson is Pastor, with Reverend Alvin W. Oliver delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Saint Paul Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Daniels will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday (2:00-7:00PM) - At the Church on Saturday 30 Minutes prior to the Services - And with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. & Mrs. Daniels' residence, 1601 SE 28th Place, Gainesville, at 10:30AM.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife - Annie Ruth Norman Daniels of Gainesville, FL; children - Ernestine (& Mathew) Watkins of West Haven, CT, Jonna (& Michael) Cohen, Sr. of Bridgeport, CT and Philip Bryant of Gainesville, FL (Rachel Daniels, Clara Jean Daniels, Johnnie Daniels, Jr. and Cynthia Denise McDonald - Deceased); sisters - Bessie (& former husband, Sammy) Walker of Hawthorne, FL, Margie (& Bobby) McGollie, Betty Daniels and Ella Rose Brown of Melrose, FL; brother - Sammy Daniels of Melrose, FL; 25 grandchildren, 14 great grands; Uncle - Andrew (& Willie) Gay of Hawthorne, FL; sisters - sisters-in-law - Ethel Mae Norman of Gainesville, FL and Alice Mae Wilcox of Miami, FL; brothers-in-law - Eugene Norman of Chatanooga, TN, Jimmie Lee Norman of Gainesville, FL, Rickey (& Janie) Norman of Miami, FL, Manuel Lee Norman of Tampa, FL; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019