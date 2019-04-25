|
|
McGEE, JOHNNIE LEE
(1941-2019)
Johnnie Lee McGee, 77 of Trenton, Florida passed away with family at his side on Friday, April 19, 2019 at NFR Hospital. Johnnie is survived by his mother, Lessie McGee; wife, Roxie McGee, Children: Bernadette Brown, Karen Manneh, Kathy Bowers, Carmel Powell, Theresa McGee, James McGee, Shavonna Ellison, Maurice McGee, Roshawn McGee, Colita Hampton; step-children: Alphonso Kearney, David Kearney; siblings: Jimmy McGee, Lela Sims, Prevell Henderson, Emma Jackson, Gloria Wilson, Lester McGee, Jerry McGee, Dennis McGee and Lessie Jackson; 33 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Arrangements are entrusted to D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608) The reposing hours for Mr. McGee will be at D. Williams Mortuary on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 3:00-6:00p.m. The Funeral Services will be held at Trenton High School Auditorium on Saturday, April 27, 2019 and Viewing one hour prior to service (12:00-1:00) with service starting immediately following. Floral arrangements will be accepted at D. Williams Mortuary Services, LLC on Friday between the ours of 10am-6pm.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019