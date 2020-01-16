Home

Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-2437
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
428 Nw 8Th St
Gainesville, FL 32601
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:15 AM
Mr. Moorehead's residence
1417 NE 1st Avenue
Gainesville, FL
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church
Gainesville, FL
Johnnie Lee Moorehead Obituary
MOOREHEAD,
JOHNNIE LEE
Johnnie Lee Moorehead, age 84, Retired Animal Research Technician/Univ of Florida, departed from this earthly scene on Monday, January 6, 2020, in Gainesville, at his residence.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Zion Temple A.M.E. Zion Church (Gainesville, FL) with Minister Ralph McKnight delivering the Eulogy. The Burial will follow at Newnans Lake Cemetery. Mr. Moorehead will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM - And on Saturday with the Processional. The Procession will form at Mr. Moorehead's residence, 1417 NE 1st Avenue, Gainesville, FL at 10:15AM.
Mr. Moorehead leaves behind his Children - Michael Moorehead (& Regina), Troy Moorehead Sr., Valerie Wilburn, Johnny Moorehead and Demetrice Moorehead (Anthony Jared Moorehead - deceased); 12 grandchildren; 7 great grands; sisters - Alma Moorehead, Susie Littleton, I J Moorehead, Betty Moorehead, Barbara Edwards, Moses Moorehead, Opal Moorehead and Maggie Richardson; Step Children - Donnie Wilburn and Barbara Wilburn; nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Arrangements Entrusted To DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8TH St
Gainesville, FL
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
