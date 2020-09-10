BRUNSON JR., JOHNNYJohnny Brunson Jr., 23 of Chiefland, Florida. Who is affectionately known to many as 'John', he is survived by his mother, Shonna Wilcox-Thompson, father, Johnny Brunson Sr., siblings; Bridgette Welch and Ronisha Thompson, grandmother, Mary Bell Brunson, God-Parents, Bro. Michael and Creola Dockery; uncles Tarris Jones and Tommy Sheffield; aunts, Andrea Brown, Cassaundra Thomas and a host of other family and friends. The Graveside ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 NOON in the Chiefland Community Cemetery, Chiefland, Florida (located across from Chiefland Elementary School). We encourage family and friends to bring your own lawn chair. The family requests that you wear a facial covering and remember the importance of Social Distancing. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida).'Serving WithA Spirit of Excellence'352-204-2381