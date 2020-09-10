1/1
JOHNNY BRUNSON Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHNNY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUNSON JR., JOHNNY
Johnny Brunson Jr., 23 of Chiefland, Florida. Who is affectionately known to many as 'John', he is survived by his mother, Shonna Wilcox-Thompson, father, Johnny Brunson Sr., siblings; Bridgette Welch and Ronisha Thompson, grandmother, Mary Bell Brunson, God-Parents, Bro. Michael and Creola Dockery; uncles Tarris Jones and Tommy Sheffield; aunts, Andrea Brown, Cassaundra Thomas and a host of other family and friends. The Graveside ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 NOON in the Chiefland Community Cemetery, Chiefland, Florida (located across from Chiefland Elementary School). We encourage family and friends to bring your own lawn chair. The family requests that you wear a facial covering and remember the importance of Social Distancing. Service of Excellence are under the direction of D Williams Mortuary Services (6120 SW 13th Street, Gainesville, Florida).
'Serving With
A Spirit of Excellence'
DWilliamsMortuary.com
352-204-2381

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Chiefland Community Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D Williams Mortuary Services
6120 SW 13th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608
(352) 204-2381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved