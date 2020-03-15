|
CHAPMAN, JOHNNY
Johnny Chapman, 88 of LaCrosse Florida passed away peacefully on March 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am Tuesday, March 17th at Antioch Baptist Church located at 3612 NW 177th Avenue, Gainesville FL 32609.
Johnny was born in Lake Butler Florida on November 14, 1931 in Lake Butler Florida He graduated High School in Alachua Florida as Valedictorian. He married Joyce Clyatt on November 14, 1951. Johnny worked for Clay Electric for 39 years, retiring in 1993.
He is preceded by his parents, Jay and Jessie Chapman, a sister Mary Penza and a grandson, Michael Elixson.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Clyatt Chapman, 4 children, Diane Chapman of Union County, Annette Evans of Jacksonville FL, John Chapman of Gainesville FL and James Chapman of LacCrosse FL, 7 grandchildren, Michelle, Jessica, Julie, Jennifer, Kellie, Madison, 3 great grandchildren Chelsea, Macy, John Curtis and 1 great great grandchild Harper Drew.
Memorials may be given to Haven Hospice Gainesville or .
The family of Johnny Chapman wishes to extend our sincere thanks to our family and friends and Haven Hospice Gainesville for their prayers and support.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020