SANDERS, SR.,
JOHNNY FRANK
Mr. Johnny Frank Sanders, Sr., 72, longtime resident of Micanopy, Florida, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at his home, following a long illness.
Mr. Sanders was born in Hodgesville, Alabama on May 3, 1947 to the late Jack and Irene Sanders, and moved to Micanopy as a young boy. He graduated from Gainesville High School, Class of 1967 and worked for many years as a plumber before he started working for the Town of Micanopy, in the water department. He spent his weekends selling produce and could be found every weekend at his produce stand on 441.
Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by one brother, Wayne Sanders.
Survivors include his wife, Elsie Sanders; one son, Johnny Sam Sanders; and one grandson, Clay Sanders, all of Micanopy; and by one sister, Ruby Sheffield, of Monteocha.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11:00 A. M., in the Chapel of Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Downtown, 404 North Main Street, Gainesville. Interment will follow in Micanopy Historical Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service, beginning at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606.
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
