ARNETTE, JOHNNY LESTERJohnny Lester Arnette, 85, a native Gainesville resident, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, following a short illness. Johnny was born to the late James 'Jim' Victor Arnette Sr. and Ethel 'Granny' Arnette. He was a P.K. Yonge lifer, playing trumpet in the school's first band, playing on its six-man football team and its first 11-man football team, as well as the baseball and basketball teams. He was inducted into the P.K. Yonge Sports Hall of Fame and named a Distinguished Alumnus. He was a lifelong learner, earning six academic degrees. Three of those were from UF, where he was also a baseball catcher on the team that won the 1956 SEC Championship. He was very active in education, serving in numerous leadership roles at the University of Florida, Albany Junior College and the University of North Florida. He was a licensed private practice psychologist for more than 20 years. He became an ordained minister at age 18 and continued to pastor congregations until the week before his death. He expressed love and care to everyone he met, promoted unity and respect, and lived his life by the sentiment, 'Be kinder than is necessary because everyone you meet is fighting some kind of battle.' More than 350 of his positive, encouraging and inspirational messages can still be heard on(search 'Hague Methodist'). He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Betty Joan Malphurs Arnette; the family of his late brother, James Victor 'Vic' Arnette, the Malphurs family and the O'Dell family.Funeral services will be held at Hague Methodist Church, 7001 NW 126th Ave., Gainesville, FL 32653, on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Hague Methodist Church (checks can be mailed to 248 Turkey Creek, Alachua, FL 32615) or Haven Hospice, 4200 NW 90th Blvd., Gainesville, FL 32606 orArrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL ANDCREMATION SERVICES, 311 S. Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601, 352-376-5361