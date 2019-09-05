Home

JOHNNY McFADDEN Jr.

McFADDEN, JR., JOHNNY
Mr. Johnny McFadden age 72, passed away August 22nd, 2019 at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Mr. McFadden was born and educated in Alachua County; he was employed with Copeland Sausage Company until it's closure. He was preceded in death by his wife; Wilhelmina McFadden and granddaughter; LaTonia Cross.
Mr. McFadden is survived by his daughters; Cynthia Biddle (James), Joyce Lipford, both of Gainesville, FL, Willie Mae McCoy Vincent, Cocoa, FL, Sharon Ray (Jack), Titusville, FL, siblings; Jesse McFadden, Gary Merricks, Dorothy Bryant, Darlene Nattiel, Della Marks, all of Alachua, FL, twelve grandchildren, and twenty-eight great grandchildren.
Funeral Services for Mr. McFadden will be held 12:00noon, Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Oak Park Baptist Church 4620 S.W. Archer Road, Gainesville, FL, Pastor Danny Austin, Eulogist. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Mr. McFadden will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, September 6th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 11:00am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet 11:30am on Saturday at the Church.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
