Mrs. Jolene (Kuykendall) Friese age 68, of Hampton Lake passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Friese was born on August 18, 1950 in Waycross, Georgia to the late John Calvin and Ruby Carlene (Boles) Kuykendall. Jolene was raised in Gainesville, but was well known in the Bradford County Schools, where she worked as a para professional. She also worked for Stump's Department Store and had a love for sewing which was instrumental in her arts and crafts business. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her mother and father-in-law, Lorene and F.R. Friese. Survivors are: her husband of 50 years Paul Friese of Hampton Lake, children, Sandra Renee (Steve) Acree of Brooker, Glenn Friese of Hampton Lake, siblings, Joyce (Mickey) McMillan of Hampton Lake and Johnny (Janet) Kuykendall of Lake City. Also left are her grandchildren, Wyatt Friese, Kevin Acree, Presley Acree and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the DEWITT C. JONES CHAPEL of Jones-Gallagher funeral home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with funeral services beginning at 11 o'clock. Interment will follow in Santa Fe Cemetery with Mr. Brent Kuykendall officiating. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME OF STARKE, 904-964-6200.
Published in Gainesville Sun from June 18 to June 19, 2019
