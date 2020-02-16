|
McMILLAN, JON ERROL
Jon Errol McMillan passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020. Jon was born blind on April 19, 1938 in Fitzgerald, Georgia to Ruby Harper McMillan and J.T. McMillan but his blindness never stopped him.
Jon graduated from Georgia State Academy for the Blind and Valdosta State University, and taught Spanish in the Georgia school system. Jon was a teacher of the deaf and blind for 30 years at Tacachale (Sunland) where he retired in 1997.
Jon was married to Catalina Carbonell for forty-two years. They moved to Miami Beach for several years after retiring and Jon moved back to Gainesville after Catalina passed away in 2011. Jon enjoyed discussing politics & sports, participating in all activities at Hunter's Crossing Enlivant, his reading tapes, and going out to eat. Jon and Catalina traveled all over the U.S. & Europe for many years.
Jon is survived by his brother, Ron McMillan (Diana) of Gainesville; sister, Ruth Shanabrook (Mike) of Orlando; 8 nieces and nephews, 11 great nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
There will be a private celebration of Jon's life at a later date. Jon's family is comforted in knowing that Jon is with and now able to truly SEE his loved ones and God's glorious Kingdom. Memorial donations may be made in Jon's honor to the Division of Blind Services, 1185 Dunn Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32114.
