|
|
SNYDER, JR.,
JON HOWARD
Mr. Jon Howard, Snyder, Jr. age 42, passed away April 24, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL He was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1996, and earned his Associate of Arts degree from Rasmussen College; he was a member of Ignite Life Center and employed with Lab Corp as a Processor. Mr. Snyder was a resident of Gainesville for twenty-five (25) years and was an avid 'Gator fan'.
Mr. Snyder is survived by his wife, Nyleve T. Snyder, Gainesville, FL, sons, Jon Howard Snyder, III, Josiah Eugene Snyder, Jacob Nehemiah Snyder, all of Gainesville, FL, father, Jon Snyder, Sr. (Sherrie), Cedar Park, TX, mother, Sonia McKenna (Michael), Gainesville, FL, sister, Tracy Snyder, CA, stepbrother, Charles Joyner III, Glendale, AZ, and stepsister, Laura Beth Watts, Austin, TX.
Arrangements for Final Rites are under the care of Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
'A CHESTNUT SERVICE'
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020