CAUSEY, JONATHAN, 38
Jonathan 'Kyle' Causey age 38, of Keystone Heights passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 22, 2019, at Orange Park Medical Center. He was born in Plant City on February 12, 1981, and graduated with the Class of 1999 from Keystone Heights High School. Kyle was Assistant Manager at Ace Hardware in Melrose and a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, the springs, fantasy football, bonfires, grilling, FSU and the Tampa Bay, Buccaneers. Kyle leaves behind two precious sons, Cooper and Caleb both of St. Augustine; parents Bruce and Debra Causey of Keystone Heights; a sister Page Anna McNeill (Sean), two nephews Carter Dykes and Major McNeill of Gainesville; maternal grandparents Johnny Dean and Reba Page and paternal grandmother Frieda Causey (preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Paul Causey) all of Plant City. Also left behind is Kyle's fiancé, Rachel Dodge and daughter Mia of Keystone Heights; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members and friends along with the mother of his children, Katie Belcher (Matt) of St. Augustine. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019, between 5 - 7 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, all are welcome. Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Brandon Denmark officiating. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, contributions to the children are appreciated. Arrangements are under the care of JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. WALKER DR. KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL 32656.
352-473-3176.
www.jonesgallagherfh.com
Published in Gainesville Sun from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019