JONATHAN RANDLE WALKER

JONATHAN RANDLE WALKER Obituary
WALKER,
JONATHAN RANDLE
Born July 26, 1938, passed away due to natural causes October 8, 2018.
Beloved father, grandfather, brother, life companion, and friend.
He is survived by his siblings Nancy and Peter, children and Randy and Beth and step daughter Kim, grandchildren Jacob and Josie, life companion Joanne Stevens and his beloved 'wild critters.'
Memorial Services to be held at 10AM in the Dining Hall at O'leno State Park where he spent many happy hours with his family, camping with Joanne and volunteering with her with the Civilian Conservation Corps preserving and maintaining it's buildings for future generations to enjoy.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
