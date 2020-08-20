1/1
JONELL LAWRENCE COOK Sr.
COOK, SR.,
JONELL LAWRENCE
Jonell Lawrence Cook, Sr., age 89, husband of the late Evelyn Hayes Cook, Son of the late Julius & Annie Fleming Cook, Retired United States Postal Service Employee, former Lincoln High School Teacher, Member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity & US Army Veteran, peacefully entered into eternal rest on August 10, 2020 during a brief stay at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville, FL).
He was a 1948 Graduate Lincoln High School (of Gainesville, FL) and later Florida A&M University (of Tallahassee, FL). Mr. Cook was a life-time Member of Greater Fort Clarke Missionary Baptist Church (where he was a former Sunday School Teacher and Chairman of the Finance Committee for 60+ years) and a former President of the Farmer's Aid Benefit Association.
A Graveside Service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Mount Nebo Cemetery (Alachua, FL) with his Pastor, Pastor Stacey Graham, delivering the Eulogy.
Mr. Cook will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons - Jonell L. Cook, Jr. (& Tiana) and Litallio Cook (& Velda) of Gainesville, FL; daughter - Treva Thomas of Orlando, FL (Myra Cook Johnson preceded him in death); 14 grandchildren; great grandchildren; God-Daughter - Tanesha Seabrooks of Newberry, FL; (siblings - Lucille Cook Clark, Earl Cook, Julius Cook, Horace Cook, Sam Cook, Clarence Cook, McKinley Cook and Ernest Cook preceded him in death); sister-in-law - Delores Marshall (& Fred) of West Palm Beach, FL; And a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.
We're asking that the Guidelines of COVID-19 are closely adhered to as we gather for
this occasion.
Arrangements Entrusted To
DUNCAN BROTHERS'
FUNERAL HOME
428 NW 8th Street
Gainesville, Florida


Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Duncan Brothers Funeral Home
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Nebo Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 19, 2020
Our prayers, thoughts and love are with you at this time.
Carl & Michelle Hathcock
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
Sure going to miss Mr. Cook. To my cousins, all ya'll know who you are, I love ya'll and am praying for your strength during this time. He and cousin Evelyn are together again at last. Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mr. Cook. You made it in.
Mrs. Karen Boston Jackson
Family
August 19, 2020
One of my favorites—-always a smile on his face and a great attitude. Jonell’s dedicated world ethic, generous heart and his willingness to always help others will be missed by all. So thankful to have had the honor to work with him.
He was the best!
Please know that my love and prayers are with you, and may you know the peace that comes from having shared the life of a good man.♥
Karen Brock Boger
Coworker
