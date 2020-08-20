COOK, SR.,JONELL LAWRENCEJonell Lawrence Cook, Sr., age 89, husband of the late Evelyn Hayes Cook, Son of the late Julius & Annie Fleming Cook, Retired United States Postal Service Employee, former Lincoln High School Teacher, Member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity & US Army Veteran, peacefully entered into eternal rest on August 10, 2020 during a brief stay at Shands Hospital (of Gainesville, FL).He was a 1948 Graduate Lincoln High School (of Gainesville, FL) and later Florida A&M University (of Tallahassee, FL). Mr. Cook was a life-time Member of Greater Fort Clarke Missionary Baptist Church (where he was a former Sunday School Teacher and Chairman of the Finance Committee for 60+ years) and a former President of the Farmer's Aid Benefit Association.A Graveside Service will be held 10:00AM Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Mount Nebo Cemetery (Alachua, FL) with his Pastor, Pastor Stacey Graham, delivering the Eulogy.Mr. Cook will only be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-7:00PM.Those left to cherish his memory are his sons - Jonell L. Cook, Jr. (& Tiana) and Litallio Cook (& Velda) of Gainesville, FL; daughter - Treva Thomas of Orlando, FL (Myra Cook Johnson preceded him in death); 14 grandchildren; great grandchildren; God-Daughter - Tanesha Seabrooks of Newberry, FL; (siblings - Lucille Cook Clark, Earl Cook, Julius Cook, Horace Cook, Sam Cook, Clarence Cook, McKinley Cook and Ernest Cook preceded him in death); sister-in-law - Delores Marshall (& Fred) of West Palm Beach, FL; And a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins & Friends.We're asking that the Guidelines of COVID-19 are closely adhered to as we gather forthis occasion.Arrangements Entrusted ToDUNCAN BROTHERS'FUNERAL HOME428 NW 8th StreetGainesville, Florida