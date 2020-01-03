|
ST. ONGE, JONI MARIE
March 2, 1959 -
December 21, 2019
Joni Marie St. Onge, born on March 2, 1959 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to LeRoy St. Onge and the late Diane St. Onge passed away at the age of 60 on December 21, 2019 in her home in Gainesville, Florida. She was preceded in death by her mother, Diane St.Onge and nephew, Bruce Holcombe.
Joni is survived by her father, LeRoy St. Onge, brother, Lee St. Onge, sisters Julie St. Onge and Rebecca August; Uncle Alfred (Buzzy) Zabel (Annie), Aunt Mary Morrison (Marty); and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joni attended Sidney Lanier and worked many years at the ARC sheltered workshop. The Special Olympics were a highlight in her life for which she received many ribbons and metals. Your heart was forever touched simply by meeting her. Joni was a special Angel sent to our family. Special thanks to all the Caregivers who played a large part of her life.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Memorial Service, officiated by Father Lawrence, on Saturday, January 4th at 1:00PM at St. Patricks Church, 500 NE 16th Avenue, Gainesville, Florida, 32601. Immediately following the service there will be a reception at St. Patricks.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020