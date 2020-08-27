MARTINEZ, JORGEDr. Jorge Martinez, 74, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020. He was born to parents Florentino Martinez-Baz and Carmen Martinez-Badaracco, on November 1, 1945 in Willemstad, Curaçao, Dutch Caribbean. After receiving his doctorate degree from Tulane University, Dr. Martinez joined the University of Florida Mathematics Department in 1969, from where he retired as Professor in 2010. During his tenure at the university, he was very active in research, and sought after as a teacher. He was editor or co-editor of 4 proceedings of math conferences, wrote more than 100 peer-reviewed articles, was Ph. D. Advisor to 7 graduate students, was the principal member of the Caribbean Mathematics Foundation, and was honored as a recipient of the Teacher Incentive Program Award (TIP) for his excellence in teaching. He wrote a detective novel titled For the Fragments of Justice, which he published in 1989. Jorge is fondly remembered by his wife Margarita Avellaneda, daughters and son-in-law, Joanne Martinez and Christine and Stanley Jacobus, grandchildren Chiara Jacobus and Ian Jacobus. He is also remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, colleagues, and friends. Jorge was predeceased by sister, Beatriz Butôt-Martinez, brother Dr. Rafael Martinez, step-daughter, Muriel Avellaneda. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Andres Wong and family for the love and care they have given Jorge. Funeral services will be a private event, with a virtual memorial service on a date TBD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Parkinson Foundation,Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.