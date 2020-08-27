1/1
JORGE MARTINEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JORGE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTINEZ, JORGE
Dr. Jorge Martinez, 74, of Gainesville, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020. He was born to parents Florentino Martinez-Baz and Carmen Martinez-Badaracco, on November 1, 1945 in Willemstad, Curaçao, Dutch Caribbean. After receiving his doctorate degree from Tulane University, Dr. Martinez joined the University of Florida Mathematics Department in 1969, from where he retired as Professor in 2010. During his tenure at the university, he was very active in research, and sought after as a teacher. He was editor or co-editor of 4 proceedings of math conferences, wrote more than 100 peer-reviewed articles, was Ph. D. Advisor to 7 graduate students, was the principal member of the Caribbean Mathematics Foundation, and was honored as a recipient of the Teacher Incentive Program Award (TIP) for his excellence in teaching. He wrote a detective novel titled For the Fragments of Justice, which he published in 1989. Jorge is fondly remembered by his wife Margarita Avellaneda, daughters and son-in-law, Joanne Martinez and Christine and Stanley Jacobus, grandchildren Chiara Jacobus and Ian Jacobus. He is also remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family, colleagues, and friends. Jorge was predeceased by sister, Beatriz Butôt-Martinez, brother Dr. Rafael Martinez, step-daughter, Muriel Avellaneda. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Andres Wong and family for the love and care they have given Jorge. Funeral services will be a private event, with a virtual memorial service on a date TBD. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Parkinson Foundation,
www.parkinson.org
Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609. 352-378-2528.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Meadows Funeral Home
725 NW 23rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32609
(800) 958-2528
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved