ALAVAREZ, JOSE
Jose Alavarez, 42, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, a residence of Broward. He is survived by wife and children. Services are under the direction of D. Williams Mortuary Services.
Jose Alavarez,42, fallecio en Sa'bado,Mayo, 18, 2019, una residencia de Broward. Le sobreviven, una esposa e hijos. Servicio debajo direccio'n de Re William mortuorio Servicio (6120 SW 13th Street Gainesville, Florida 32608).
dwilliamsmortuary.com
(352) 204-2381
'Serving With A
Spirit of Excellence'
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019