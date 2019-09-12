|
MORALES, JOSE ENRIQUE
1938-2019
Jose Enrique Morales died Aug. 24, 2019, from complications following brain surgery in Gainesville, Fla. He was 81 years old. The surgery, to remove two tumors in his head, had all the makings of an event to be feared, but he found it an inconvenience. He'd already fought back bouts of bladder cancer, kidney cancer, prostate cancer, bone cancer, lung cancer, and liver cancer - for the past 10 years, doctors told him he'd be dead in six months.
Two days after brain surgery he was in his hospital bed, calling his office about real estate listings and directing potential clients to other agents at his firm. The fact he died a week later is both surprising and unsurprising.
There will be no burial or service because he didn't want one. If you want to remember him, feed the ducks (and an alligator named George) at the pond off NW 69th Terrace by the Red Lobster. How he loved those ducks.
Among his other loved ones, he leaves behind a brother, Eduardo Antonio Morales; five children, Anita Catalina Smith, Jose Enrique Morales Jr., Eduardo Jose Morales, Ana Melinda Morales-Williams, and Lysa Shin; several grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, and three ex-wives. He was preceded in death by his father, Eduardo Jose de la Rosa Morales, and mother, Ana Maria Bustamante Morales.
Born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico on July 8, 1938, Joe Morales was the 13th great-grandson of Juan Ponce de Leon and an indigenous woman, and was the great, great-nephew of Puerto Rican abolitionist, Segundo Ruiz Belvis. Joe Morales and his family moved to Miami in 1945 where his father was president of the first Spanish-speaking bank in South Florida. His father was a disciplinarian with traditional (read: old) values. As Joe Morales moved through high school (he went to Miami High in the 1950s), he had a fondness for cars, photography, and plants. He fancied becoming a botanist and going to Notre Dame. But his father believed men do business, so off he went to the University of Miami, where he studied finance and got married for the first time.
He treated college as a job, finishing in under three years so he could work for a living. And work he did for the rest of his life. He started his career as a loan officer at Biscayne Federal Savings and Loan in Miami in the early '60s, moved to Lawyers Title Insurance as a real estate closing agent, then formed his own business called International Mortgage. He would build condos on Sanibel Island and Fort Myers, run office executive centers back in Miami, and serve as an apartment landlord in Coral Gables. After almost 50 years working in South Florida, he moved to Gainesville to be closer to his oldest daughter and grandchildren. And he kept working. He specialized in residential real estate. When he died, he was director of residential leasing at Coldwell Banker M.M. Parrish, Realtors, having just closed on $1 million in sales in 2019. He never wanted to retire.
He was, admittedly, a man with an addictive personality. During his life, in no discernible order, he was addicted to fancy cars, scotch and soda, cameras, women, Old Milwaukee, working, cigarettes, buying and selling Coca-Cola bottles (he was once the president of the Coca-Cola Collector's Club), white wine, eating dinner at 5:30 p.m., Miami Hurricane football, politics, and cats.
And while he could be a most stubborn man, he was gregarious to a fault. He remembered everyone's name, saying hello to all those he knew in the places he worked, ate, and shopped. If you ever met Joe Morales, he remembered you. If one of his kids was with him, he would introduce them to you, and tell you all they had accomplished in their lives. He always bragged on his children.
In his living room sits a dreadful, dangerous coffee table. It's a varnished, teak table in the shape of reclaimed driftwood that sits at perfect shin-smashing height, and he's had it for almost five decades. His children have had many run-ins with that table, and he was told on several occasions that the day after his death the table was going to burn.
But the table survives, because it's a reminder. With its smooth veneer and sharp edges, it is one-of-a-kind.
Exactly like Joe Morales.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019