JOSEPH B. LANGSTON
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSEPH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANGSTON, JOSEPH B.
Mr. Joseph B. Langston of Chiefland, FL passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Tri County Nursing Home in Trenton, FL. He was 82.
Mr. Langston was a member of the Manatee Springs Church of Christ. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic at White Construction Co. In his spare time, when he was able to, he enjoyed riding horses, fishing, hunting and anything being outdoors.
Mr. Langston is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bertie Langston; son, Joe Langston; daughter, Melinda Burnett; brother, W.D. Langston; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Galilee Cemetery in Chiefland, FL with Alan Nash officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777. Please sign the online guest book at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Galilee Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knauff Funeral Home - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 9, 2020
My deepest sympathies on the passing of dear Joseph. May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved