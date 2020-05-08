LANGSTON, JOSEPH B.Mr. Joseph B. Langston of Chiefland, FL passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Tri County Nursing Home in Trenton, FL. He was 82.Mr. Langston was a member of the Manatee Springs Church of Christ. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic at White Construction Co. In his spare time, when he was able to, he enjoyed riding horses, fishing, hunting and anything being outdoors.Mr. Langston is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bertie Langston; son, Joe Langston; daughter, Melinda Burnett; brother, W.D. Langston; eleven grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Galilee Cemetery in Chiefland, FL with Alan Nash officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777. Please sign the online guest book at: