BARBARETTE,
JOSEPH JOHN
It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph John Barbarette announces his passing on Monday, August 12, 2019 after suffering a heart attack. He was 88 years old. Joe leaves his wife of 63 years, Beverly Barbarette; his son, Michael Barbarette (Marian Borg, Emma and Claire); his daughters Lynn Ritacco (Stefan, Austin and Dylan), Lisa Barbarette Addeo (Russell) and Mary Cornell (Tym, Birch and Fern); and a brother, John Barbarette (Judith). A special mass will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 9:00 am at Holy Faith Catholic Church. Gainesville, FL. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 725 NW 23rd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32609.
352-378-2528.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019