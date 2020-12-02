Joseph Bryant

Gainesville - Joseph Bryant, 76 of Gainesville, transitioned on November 21, 2020. He's a 1962 graduate of Lincoln High School, served in the U.S. Air Force, Graduate of Santa Fe Jr. College, Edward Waters College, and Fire Fighters College, member of the Gainesville Masonic Lodge, and retired as an Insurance Representative for Life Insurance for several agencies locally and nationally. He was a member of The Gainesville Church Of Christ where he served as an usher.

Survived by his devoted children, K. Petrina Leggon-Adams (Paul)) and Joseph Vachon Bryant, III; grandchildren, Teah Leggon, Joseph Bryant, IV, and Olivia Bryant; Cherishing his memories: Mother of his children, Floretha Small Bryant; siblings, Calvin, Donnell, Robert (Barbara), Ezzard (Bettina), and Jerry Bryant; Brothers preceded him in death, Jerome, Felton, & Willie D. Bryant.

The Family wishes to Thank the wonderful friends who aided in his care with kindness, support and prayers. Services will be held privately and a memory tribute will be shared at a later date. Interment will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military Honors. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.



