1/1
Joseph Bryant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Bryant
Gainesville - Joseph Bryant, 76 of Gainesville, transitioned on November 21, 2020. He's a 1962 graduate of Lincoln High School, served in the U.S. Air Force, Graduate of Santa Fe Jr. College, Edward Waters College, and Fire Fighters College, member of the Gainesville Masonic Lodge, and retired as an Insurance Representative for Life Insurance for several agencies locally and nationally. He was a member of The Gainesville Church Of Christ where he served as an usher.
Survived by his devoted children, K. Petrina Leggon-Adams (Paul)) and Joseph Vachon Bryant, III; grandchildren, Teah Leggon, Joseph Bryant, IV, and Olivia Bryant; Cherishing his memories: Mother of his children, Floretha Small Bryant; siblings, Calvin, Donnell, Robert (Barbara), Ezzard (Bettina), and Jerry Bryant; Brothers preceded him in death, Jerome, Felton, & Willie D. Bryant.
The Family wishes to Thank the wonderful friends who aided in his care with kindness, support and prayers. Services will be held privately and a memory tribute will be shared at a later date. Interment will be at Jacksonville National Cemetery with Military Honors. PINKNEY-SMITH FUNERAL HOME OF GAINESVILLE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinkney-Smith Funeral Home Inc
727 Nw 2Nd St
Gainesville, FL 32601
(352) 376-8686
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gainesville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved