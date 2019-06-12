|
BALL, JOSEPH CORTEZ
Gainesville, FL - Joseph Cortez Ball, 92, devoted and loving father, died on June 5, 2019. Dedicated to community and public service, Joe served in the U.S. Navy, was a career special agent in the FBI, was an elder at Sunrise Presbyterian Church in Miami, and taught Sunday school for 35 years. Joe is past president of the Exchange Club of Miami, the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, and the Financial Institutions Security Association of Dade County.
Joe is survived by children Curtis, Phyllis, Tom, and Steve; daughter-in-law Kim; and grandchildren Jonathan and Austin. Services will be held at 1st Presbyterian Church in Gainesville, Thursday June 13 at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be made to 1st Presbyterian. Arrangements are under the care of Forest Meadows Funeral Home, 352-378-2528.
