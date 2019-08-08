|
CRANE, JOSEPH DALLAS
Joseph Dallas Crane passed away June 18, 2019 after a long decline. Joe was born December 13, 1947 in Cedarville, OH, but spent most of his life in Florida. He was a lifelong labor union and civil rights activist, a lay minister, a Vested Journeyman Carpenter, a father, and a loving husband of nearly 50 years. He dedicated much of his time working to make life better for others including building and maintaining facilities for the SPARK women's shelter in Gainesville, and working as an instructor with the local carpenter's union. He is survived by his wife Vickie Crane, children Jennifer, David, and Jesse Crane, eight grandchildren, two sisters, three brothers, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Alachua County Labor Coalition are encouraged. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 11th at 4:00 PM at Southwest United Methodist Church in Gainesville, FL.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019