Joseph "Butch" Hightower, , III

Vero Beach - Mr. Joseph "Butch" Hightower age 68, passed away October 31st, 2020 in Vero Beach, Florida. Mr. Hightower was a graduate of Gainesville High School, class of 1970, and Florida A&M University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church where he served as a Choir member. He served in the United States Army, and was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Fraternity, Inc.

Mr. Hightower is survived by his aunt, Venda R. Burgess, Vero Beach, Florida.

Graveside Services for Mr. Hightower will be held 2:30pm Monday, November 9th, 2020 in the Jacksonville National Cemetery, Jacksonville, FL, Rev. Geraldine McClellan, Officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. Hightower will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 from 1:00pm until 6:00pm. Family and friends are asked to meet on Monday at Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., at 12:45pm to form the Cortege.

Social distancing and wearing facial masks are recommended by the CDC and the Alachua County Emergency Order, 2020-50. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store