A Jerome Brown Funeral Home
1560 Nw 1St Ave
High Springs, FL 32643
(386) 454-1110
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home
25284 W. US Hwy 27
High Springs, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
712 SW Bethlehem Ave
Ft White, FL
View Map
JOSEPH JAMES Jr.

JOSEPH JAMES Jr. Obituary
JAMES, JR., JOSEPH
Mr. Joseph James Jr., age 63, of Fort White, FL passed on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Viewing for Mr. James will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6-8pm at A. Jerome Brown Funeral Home, 25284 W. US Hwy 27, High Springs, FL 32643, (386) 454-1110.
Funeral services will follow on Saturday, at 3:00pm at Bethlehem United Methodist Church; Pastor Clarence DeSue, 712 SW Bethlehem Ave, Ft. White, FL 32038.
Professional services in care of A. Jerome Brown
Funeral Home.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019
