FOSTER, JOSEPH LAMAR

Joseph Lamar Foster, 45, Micanopy, Florida. Passed away August 3, 2020.

Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Mr. Foster will be a private gathering. Bishop Christopher Stokes will be conducting the words of comfort. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.

Survivors to cherish Mr. Foster's memories wife, Deborah Foster, daughter, Breshawn Bellamy; sons, Andre Foster, Herman Bellamy, Jr., mother, Cynthia Watts Thomas Mobley (Ronald), mother-in-law, Christine Mitchell; grandchildren, True Bellamy, Brayden Bellamy and Herman Bellamy, III, sisters-in-law, Brenda Dumas (Byron, Sr., Carla Williams, Clara Thomas brothers-in-law: Warren Williams, Wayne Thomas, Robert Smith, Herbert Smith, Clarence Thomas, Jr. God Brothers, Doug Williams (Sabrina), Shawn Dixon (Toya), Bobby Patterson.

