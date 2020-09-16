1/
Joseph Larry "Joe" Ponder
Mr. Joseph 'Joe' Larry Ponder, 73, of Keystone Heights passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born on March 19, 1947, in Highland Park, MI, to Nick and Garnett (LaRoche) Ladutko. After graduating from East Detroit High School and a brief stint at Ford Motor Company, he served in the United States Navy. He retired in 1969, as a result of wounds received in combat during a VC ambush on the Song Bo De River in South Vietnam. He received a Purple Heart, Navy Commendation with Combat 'V,' and was the recipient of a U.S. Presidential Citation from President Jimmy Carter in 1979. He was very involved with the Swift Boat Sailors' Association and was a Charter Member of the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth. Joe was a longtime resident of Keystone Heights where he was a member of Freedom Baptist Church, an avid supporter of KHHS Indian sports, and a recipient of The City of Keystone Heights Outstanding Citizen Award in 1991. He also previously served on boards of community service organizations, including: American Legion Post 202, Disabled American Veterans (DAV), the Jacksonville City Rescue Mission, North Jacksonville Shrine Club, Morocco Shrine Temple, Riverview Masonic Lodge, Gideons International, and the Keystone Recreation Association (KRA). Preceded in death by his father Nick Ladutko, he was also preceded in death by his adopted father Jerald Ponder, daughter Nancy Allen Ponder and sister Nancy Ann Ponder. Mr. Ponder leaves behind his wife of 52 years Rebecca (Davenport) Ponder of Keystone Heights, and their two daughters Jodi Mosley of Lake City and Suzi Ludwig (Bobby) of Keystone Heights; his mother Garnett Ponder-Sams, siblings Jerry Ponder, David Ponder and Renea (Ponder) Garton all of Michigan. He was also lovingly called 'Paw' by his grandchildren Hannah (Mosley) Hicks, Brandon Ludwig, Ashton Ludwig, Mark Mosley, Jr., Jamie (Mosley) Barnhardt and Clayton Mosley, along with 5 great grandchildren. Viewing for Mr. Ponder will begin at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Freedom Baptist Church in Keystone Heights. A memorial service will follow at 5:00 p.m. Interment with military honors will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Soldiers Freedom Outdoors, 4342 SE 8th Ave., Melrose, FL 32666. Arrangements are by JONES-GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME, 340 E. Walker Dr., Keystone Heights, FL 32656. (352) 473-3176.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Freedom Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Freedom Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Gallagher Funeral Home & Cremation
340 East Walker Drive
Keystone Heights, FL 32656
(352) 473-3176
