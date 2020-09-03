Or Copy this URL to Share

Mr. Joseph "Joe" Leonard Walker Jr, 87, passed away on September 1st, 2020 at his home in Mayo, FL. Joe was born June 3, 1933 in Dowling Park, FL to Joseph Leonard Walker Sr. and Clora Mae Hewitt Walker.

Joe honorably served our country in the United States Army at the end of the Korean Conflict. He was a co-founder of J & J Gas Service, worked there until 2007 and also farmed chickens for nearly 40 years. He was a very devout Christian and active member of Airline Baptist Church. Joe was a committed family man that loved his wife and children. In his later years "Papa Joe" devoted his time to spreading that love to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a respected, honorable man that lived an honorable life. Whether someone knew Joe for many years or just a short time he had an impact on their life. Everyone that knew him loved him and will surely have many fond memories to cherish. He was always in a cheerful mood and seldom upset over anything. Joe enjoyed life and anyone who knew him knew that because you couldn't help but smile and laugh around him.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joseph "Doc" Leonard Walker Sr. and Clora Mae Hewitt Walker, four sisters, and one brother.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Glenda; two children Kathy McCray (Edward), and Steve Walker; grandchildren Kristi Condy (Geoff), Matthew Boatright, Zane Walker (Caitlin), Zoie Musgrove (Tyler), five great grandchildren, one sister Betty McCray (Lamar) as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Airline Baptist Church with Bro. Preston Gainey and Bro. Terry Cranford officiating. Internment services will follow immediately afterwards in Airline Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Friday September 4, 2020 at Airline Baptist Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Mayo.

