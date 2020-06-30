BOBO, JOSEPHINEELIZABETH KINGJosephine (Jody) Elizabeth King Bobo, 86, of Old Town, FL passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.Jody had a great love for all of her family. She was the go to person to talk to or help solve problems. Her greatest talent was to help others. She remembered everyone's birthdays and anniversaries, most often with a card or gift. Her husband Curtis was the love of her life.Jody was preceded in death by her first husband George Lee Robinson, her father Clayton Keith King, mother Mildred Madge Ford King, brother David Edward King and step-son Wayne Edward Bobo and nephew Ricky Williams. She leaves behind her husband of 50 years Curtis Keen Bobo, her step-son Curtis David Bobo, her son Jamey (Dianna) Robinson, two grandsons Michael (Jamie) Robinson and Keith Robinson, three grandchildren Colstin Lane Dickerson, Blayne Lee Robinson and Adelynn Grace Robinson along with her sister Betty Ford Williams and nieces and nephews.Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Jonesville Cemetery in Newberry, FL with Pastor Joe Brooks officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777. Please sign the online guestbook at: