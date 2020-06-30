JOSEPHINE BOBO
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOSEPHINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOBO, JOSEPHINE
ELIZABETH KING
Josephine (Jody) Elizabeth King Bobo, 86, of Old Town, FL passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
Jody had a great love for all of her family. She was the go to person to talk to or help solve problems. Her greatest talent was to help others. She remembered everyone's birthdays and anniversaries, most often with a card or gift. Her husband Curtis was the love of her life.
Jody was preceded in death by her first husband George Lee Robinson, her father Clayton Keith King, mother Mildred Madge Ford King, brother David Edward King and step-son Wayne Edward Bobo and nephew Ricky Williams. She leaves behind her husband of 50 years Curtis Keen Bobo, her step-son Curtis David Bobo, her son Jamey (Dianna) Robinson, two grandsons Michael (Jamie) Robinson and Keith Robinson, three grandchildren Colstin Lane Dickerson, Blayne Lee Robinson and Adelynn Grace Robinson along with her sister Betty Ford Williams and nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Jonesville Cemetery in Newberry, FL with Pastor Joe Brooks officiating. Arrangements are under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland, FL (352)493-4777. Please sign the online guestbook at:
knaufffuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Jonesville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knauff Funeral Home - Chiefland
715 West Park Avenue
Chiefland, FL 32626
(352) 493-4777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved