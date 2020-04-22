Home

JOSEPHINE M. MURRAY

MURRAY, JOSEPHINE M.
Josephine M. Murray of Gainesville passed away on April 20, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents and siblings, she was a registered nurse and was married to Albert W. Murray until his death. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Survivors include 3 children, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and many special friends in Gainesville.
At her request, there will be no public visitation or funeral. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 500 NE 16th Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601. The family will gather for a memorial Mass and celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
