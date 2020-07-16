DENEGAL,

JOSEPHINE MILES

Josephine Miles Denegal, Age 83, Daughter of the late Allen Miles & Dinah Camps-Miles, retired from her first work of Ministry - raising her children. She peacefully departed this earthly scene on July 7, 2020 at Vitas Suites of Gainesville at the Plaza (Gainesville, FL).

A Graveside Service will be held 10:30AM Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Saint Peter Cemetery (Archer, FL) with her Pastor, Marilyn Green, as the Officiant and her Son, Pastor Samuel Neal III, as the Eulogist. Mother Denegal will be viewed at the Funeral Home on Friday 2:00-4:00PM - And also on Friday 6:00-8:00PM at the Archer Church of God in Christ (Archer, FL) where her Family will receive Friends. On Saturday, Mother Denegal will be viewed at the Cemetery following the Eulogy. The Procession will form at the residence of her Granddaughter, Ms. Natalie Ross, 17703 SW 83rd Avenue, Archer, FL at 9:45AM.

Left to cherish Mother's memory are her children - Serena Owens (Donald) of Archer, FL, Alvin Neal (Freddie) of Hawthorne, FL, Pamela Woods (Laverne, Sr.) of Newberry, FL and Pastor Samuel Neal, III (Carla) of Archer, FL; Grandchild/Daughter - Rachel Hall (Ashanti) of Cibilo TX; Son-In-Law - Johnell Young (Daughter - Vivian Young preceded her in death) of Archer, FL; Siblings - Co-Founder Ruthie M. Curtis (Apostle Nathaniel), Evangelist Glovine Smith, Elder David Miles (Evelyn), Minister Flossie Douglas and Catherine Nathan (Carl); Sister-In-Law - Brenda Miles; (Her 14 Siblings, 1 Grand, 1 Great Grand and 1 Great Great Grand preceded her in death) now leaving 11 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren; Godchildren - Lisa Head, Leo Robinson, Jr. and Princess George; And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

We ask that the Covid-19 Mandates are closely followed as we gather for this occasion. Please wear Masks and adhere to the Social Distancing guidelines.

