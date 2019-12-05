|
|
TIMMONS,
JOSEPHINE THOMAS
Mrs. Josephine Thomas Timmons 97, of Gainesville, Florida peacefully passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Celebration of life service for Mrs. Timmons will take place TODAY Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00AM from Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 120 SE Williston Road Gainesville, FL Senior Pastor Adrian Taylor Eulogist; Place of eternal rest will follow at Grasslawn Cemetery. She leaves to cherish her memories Nieces, nephews, Godson Deacon Curtis Phillips, Jr., and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30AM.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019