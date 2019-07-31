|
STEINER, JOSHUA DYLAN
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Joshua Dylan Steiner, 'Josh,' on July 18, 2019. Joshua was born on December 22, 1977 to Diane and Harvey Steiner. He was the twin brother of Adam Michael Steiner, uncle of Natasha Steiner, and brother-in-law of Niki LeMar Steiner. Joshua is survived by his former wife, Joy Steiner, stepson Gabriel, and his three children, Layla, Avi, and Vela. Born in Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia, PA, Joshua graduated from Penn State University and the University of Florida. Since he was a child, Joshua loved science and continued his love of science through his university studies. He had planned to be a veterinarian until his Addison's Disease and AMN diagnosis. Joshua was multi-talented in music and art, but his greatest happiness came from his children whom he adored. Contributions in his memory can be made to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation, 224 N 2nd St #2, DeKalb, IL 60115 or Associated Humane Societies, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731. A memorial for Joshua is being planned in the next few weeks in Gainesville, Florida. Please visit his memorial page at
