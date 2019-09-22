|
GOODALL, JOY KRESSMAN
Joy Kressman Goodall, age 76 of Gainesville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her home. Joy was born in Laurel, Mississippi on December 30, 1942 to Frederick William Kressman, Jr. and Loretta Salome Yoksa Kressman. She was a graduate of Dixie County High School, Stetson University and University of Florida, where she earned her Master's in education. She taught in the Bradford County School System for nearly 25 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather Goodall Abdy and siblings, Frederick William Kressman III and Victoria Henson-Apollonio and their families.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1738 West University Ave, Gainesville, with Monsignor Vincent Haut as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Cenacle, 513 West Fullerton Parkway Chicago, IL 60614 or
www.cenaclesisters.org.
