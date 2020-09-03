WOODARD, JOYCE ANNJoyce Ann Woodard, 88 of Newberry, FL., passed away on August 26, 2020 at Park Meadow Health and Rehabilitation center in Gainesville, FL. Joyce was born in Miami, Florida and resided in Newberry for many years.She is survived by her children, Diane Taylor, Elijah Taylor, Wesley Taylor, Kenneth Taylor and Howard Behrens.A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Bronson Road Church, 13840 NE 80th Ave. Newberry, FL, with Pastor Andy Cook officiating.Burial will be at a later date in Alabama.Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 22405 W. Newberry Rd., Newberry, FL. (352) 472-5361