BENDER, JOYCE
BERNADETTE MCDONALD
Joyce Bernadette McDonald Bender passed away on August 17, 2019 after a prolonged illness. She was 68. Joyce was born September 15, 1950 in New York, NY to Ann and Charles McDonald. She earned three master's degrees, worked as a professor at Santa Fe College, wrote a column for Gainesville Today, was a certified EMT, a yoga instructor, and retired from the VA after a career as a social worker. A lifelong student, Joyce earned a certificate in teaching yoga for cancer patients the week before her passing. Joyce is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bradley Bender, son Ethan Chase, and daughters Avery and Kelsey.
Joyce spent her last day focused on others and surrounded by family and friends; she told her husband it 'was a 10.' He held her hand during her final night as they listened to her favorite songs together. She was buried at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in New York's Hudson Valley.
Published in Gainesville Sun from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019