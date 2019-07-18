|
WELLS, JOYCE C.
Ms. Joyce Wells, age 50, passed away July 8th, 2019 at her home in Gainesville, FL. Ms. Wells was a 1988 graduate of Buchholz High School; she attended Career City College, and frequented Cohens Temple First Born Church, Inc. She was preceded in death by her parents; Sammie Mae and Clarence Wells, brother; Dorsey R. Wells.
Ms. Wells is survived by her brother Alphonso Wells (Joyce) of Gainesville, FL.
Funeral Services for Ms. Wells will be held 11:30am, Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at Cohens Temple First Born Church, Inc., Bishop Gary Cohens, Pastor, Pastor Tracy Ware, officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.
Ms. Wells will repose in the Chestnut Memorial Chapel on Friday, July 19th, 2019 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm, and on Saturday at the Church from 10:30am until the hour of Service. Family and friends are asked to meet on Saturday at the Church at 11:00am.
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 18 to July 19, 2019