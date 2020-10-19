Joyce Gail Guynn

Joyce Gail Guynn passed away on February 23, 2020. She was the first daughter of the late Ellis and Louise Guynn.

Gail is survived by the love of her life, Arnold Visnick, and her two sisters, Sue Cowden of Fort White, FL and Elise Guynn Hitchcock of Gainesville, FL, and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Gail attended Florida State University and received a bachelor's degree in psychology and criminology with a minor in art. She did her internship in Miami at the Dade County Juvenile Court. She did a post-graduate study in psychiatric social work and also completed a master's degree at Columbia University's New York School of Social Work. While attending Columbia, she worked part time for a juvenile court. Gail became a High Springs celebrity when she appeared on national TV as a contestant on the show "Price is Right".

Gail loved travelling and decided that she would "see the world" while she was younger. She became a flight attendant with Seaboard World Airlines. Seaboard Airline was absorbed by the "Flying Tigers Line" which was then absorbed by "Federal Express" in December, 1988.

After her flight attendant days, Gail began a new career as a real estate sales person in Broward County, Florida. During Gail's time in real estate sales, she volunteered her time in the "Guardian Ad Litem" program in Broward County.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church, High Springs, FL.

Arrangements are under the care of Evans Carter Funeral Home, 386-454-2444.



