|
|
WILTBANK, JOYCE J.
Joyce J. Wiltbank, 92, passed away June 28, 2019 in Ft. Myers due to complications from Parkinson's disease. She was the third daughter and third child of the 10 children of Herman Lee Jones and Irene Pierce Jones of Pine Village, IN. She was born in nearby Lafayette February 28, 1927 and spent her formative years on the family farm in Pine Village or on the Lasater Ranches in Falfurrias, TX. Her parents were high school teachers and farmed 'Just a Mere Farm' until her father, a graduate of Purdue University, was hired in 1930 to be the Herdsman for the largest Jersey cattle ranch in the world. The family returned to its Pine Village farm in 1938 where along with other youthful activities Joyce spent many hours milking cows and performing other farm chores.
She graduated from Pine Village High School in 1944 and was accepted at the Regina School of Nursing in Albuquerque, NM. It was there she met her husband and life companion, William Joseph (Bill) Wiltbank. She graduated nursing school in 1947 and they were married thereafter. They moved to Las Cruces where Bill graduated from New Mexico A&M and she began her career as a nurse. From 1948 to 1954 they had five children.
In 1959, they moved the family to Costa Rica where Bill spent five years with the Point Four program and USAID working as an agriculture advisor to the country's department of agriculture. While there, he was convinced by colleagues from the University of Florida that he should get his PhD. In 1964, the Wiltbank family moved to Gainesville where he studied fruit crops, receiving his degree in 1967. He joined the IFAS faculty and retired as Full Professor Emeritus in 1989. Meanwhile, Joyce worked as a nurse for Drs. Thomas Brill and George Dell, first in pediatrics, later in Dr. Brill's allergy practice. She retired in 1976 to travel with her husband for his sabbatical year in Brazil. During her retirement she was active with her own volunteer activities: The Agricultural Women's Club at the UF, the Gainesville Garden Club, the Sanctuary Guild, the First Presbyterian Church and Shands AGH where she was recognized for her 31 years of volunteer service.
Bill and Joyce were among the founding members of the Westminster Presbyterian Church but became active in the First Presbyterian Church for most of their time in Gainesville. They played Bridge, danced regularly with local dance groups and were enthusiastic followers of the Gator Men's Basketball team. They kept in touch with myriad family and friends and loved to travel, often engaging in 'road trips' throughout the country to visit them. Joyce joined Bill on trips through the Caribbean, and Central and South America culminating in their sabbatical year at the Escola Superior de Fruticultura in Lavras, Brazil. Subsequent travels took them to Great Britain and Ireland.
Joyce lived her life doing many small things with great love. For 92 years, she manifested God's love as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and friend. She accepted life as it was and lived each chapter with grace and gentleness. She was at heart a teacher and nurturer.
For health reasons Joyce left Gainesville in 2012 to live with her daughter Laurel and her family in Norwich, NY ultimately settling permanently in Ft. Myers. She spent the final two years at Argyle House (Cairn Park) under the tender care of the compassionate staff.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years; her parents; two sisters; four brothers; three nieces; four nephews; and her son-in-law, Julio Mateo.
She is survived by each of her children and 11 grandchildren, Lee and Carol Wiltbank of High Springs, Kelley and Toni Wiltbank of Hampden, ME (Mitch, Drew, Jay and Neeley), Raquel Wiltbank Mateo of Truth or Consequences, NM (William), Thalia (Tooty) and Steve Fisher of Radnor, PA and Ft. Myers (Elizabeth and Scott) and Laurel Wiltbank of Ft. Myers (Jordan, Mercer, Sophia and Pierce); sister-in-law, Gini Wiltbank of Salem, OR. She was great-grandmother to 10 and is survived by two sisters, Mary Lee Hamilton of Lafayette, IN and Sheila McCloskey of Davidsonville, MD; a brother and sister-in-law, Shannon and Celia Jones of Walton, IN; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Jones of Papillion, NE and CeAnn Jones of Fowler IN; and 53 nieces and nephews and their children.
She will be remembered for her generous and gentle heart, her steadfast nature, her innate kindness, the twinkle in her blue eyes and her dry humor.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Forest Meadows Central Cemetery Chapel, 4100 NW 39th Avenue with Dr. Robert Shettler officiating. In Lieu of flowers kindly consider donations to Haven Hospice of Gainesville or Hope Hospice of Lee County or Bell Choir of First Presbyterian Church. Please visit her memorial page at
www.williamsthomas
funeralhome.com.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
WILLIAMS-THOMAS
DOWNTOWN
352-376-7556
Published in Gainesville Sun from July 1 to July 2, 2019